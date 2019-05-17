South Korean, 3 Filipinos freed after captivity in Libya

and say that one South Korean and three Filipinos have been released following months of captivity in

The foreign ministry said Friday the four, held captive by armed groups in Libya, have been released thanks to "intensive efforts" made by the UAE in coordination with the

It says the four were civilian engineers working at a desalination plant in

South Korea's presidential office issued a similar announcement. It says it thanks the for the rescue efforts.

said the 62-year-old South Korean national was freed after 315 days of captivity. The UAE ministry said the four were airlifted to before being taken to their home countries.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)