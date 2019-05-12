Nine places in Odisha record temperature above 40 degree C

Despite marginal fall in the level, there was little respite from the grueling summer heat in Odisha as the soared above 40 degree in at least nine places on Sunday.

The high temperatures were recorded in western Odisha and the meteorological office here said heat wave conditions will persist for at least next five days in around 15 districts including some in coastal and southern region.

Jharsuguda in western Odisha was the hottest place in the state recording a maximum of 43.5 degrees Celsius, it said.

Titlagarh followed closely behind with the highest touching 43.5 degree Celsius, while Malkangiri recorded 43.4 degree Celsius, Sonepur 43.3 degree, Sambalpur 42.7 degree and Hirakud 42.4 degree Celsius, it said. The maximum temperature at Balangir stood at 42 degrees Celsius, while it was 41.5 degrees at Talcher and 41 degrees at Sundargarh.

In Bhubaneswar, which is situated in coastal Odisha and suffered devastation by Cyclone Fani, the stood at 36.7 degree With a high relative humidity of 95 per cent and power supply yet to restored fully in the state capital, life was thrown out of gear in the city.

In neighbouring Cuttack, which too was ravaged by the cyclone, the highest temperature was 37.2 degrees, the MeT centre here said.

The MeT said high temperature will prevail in around 15 districts for next five days and advised the people to avoid going out in the sun, especially between 12 noon and 3 pm. People were advised to stay indoors as much as possible and avoid strenuous activities when outside in the afternoon.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)