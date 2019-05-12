JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

LS polls: 63% voting in sixth phase; BJP candidate attacked in Bengal, poll official beaten up in UP

Mayawati accuses Cong, BJP of 'failing' to solve country's problems
Business Standard

5.1 magnitude quake hits western Nepal

Press Trust of India  |  Kathmandu 

A moderate intensity earthquake of 5.1 magnitude hit the western Nepal in the wee hours of Sunday, but there was no immediate report of damage to the property or any casualty, officials said.

The epicentre of the quake, which was recorded at around 0036 hours on Sunday, was in Dailekh district, about 600 km west of Kathmandu, according to the National Seismological Centre.

The tremor was also felt in Kathmandu, it said, adding there was no immediate report of any casualty or damage to the property.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, May 12 2019. 21:06 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU