5.1 magnitude quake hits western Nepal

A moderate intensity earthquake of 5.1 magnitude hit the western Nepal in the wee hours of Sunday, but there was no immediate report of damage to the property or any casualty, officials said.
The epicentre of the quake, which was recorded at around 0036 hours on Sunday, was in Dailekh district, about 600 km west of Kathmandu, according to the National Seismological Centre.
The tremor was also felt in Kathmandu, it said, adding there was no immediate report of any casualty or damage to the property.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
