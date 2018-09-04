Speaker accepts resignation of Conrad Sangma from Lok Sabha

Sumitra Tuesday accepted the resignation of MP Conrad K Sangma, who was sworn in as the Chief Minister in March.

Sangma, the (NPP) is heading a six-party Democratic Alliance government.

"Sangma, an elected member of from parliamentary constituency of has resigned from his seat in and his resignation has been accepted by the with effect from 4 September," the Lok Sabha secretariat said in a bulletin.

Last month, he was elected to the from South constituency in a by-election.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)