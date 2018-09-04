Speaker accepts resignation of Conrad Sangma from Lok Sabha

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan Tuesday accepted the resignation of Tura MP Conrad K Sangma, who was sworn in as the Meghalaya Chief Minister in March.
Sangma, the National People's Party (NPP) president is heading a six-party Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government.
"Sangma, an elected member of Lok Sabha from Tura parliamentary constituency of Meghalaya has resigned from his seat in Lok Sabha and his resignation has been accepted by the Speaker with effect from 4 September," the Lok Sabha secretariat said in a bulletin.
Last month, he was elected to the state legislative assembly from South Tura constituency in a by-election.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
