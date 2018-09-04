Azad calls on J-K guv Malik, discusses issues facing the state

Leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad Tuesday called on Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik and discussed issues regarding the security challenges facing the state and the steps to be taken for the restoration of peace and normalcy.
Azad, Member Parliament, Rajya Sabha, met the governor at the Raj Bhavan here, a Raj Bhavan spokesman said.
He said the senior Congress leader extended warm greetings to Malik on his appointment as the governor of the state.
Malik and Azad held wide-ranging discussions regarding the security challenges facing the state and the steps required to be taken for the restoration of peace and normalcy, important issues relating to the equitable growth and development of the state, the spokesman said.
He said the governor discussed the upcoming local bodies and panchayat elections with Azad and assured him of proper security arrangements to candidates and voters.
Meanwhile, former minister and MLA Handwara Sajad Gani Lone also met the governor at the Raj Bhavan.
Lone extended his felicitations to Malik on his appointment as governor of J-K, the spokesman said.
He said Lone briefed the governor about the ongoing schemes in his constituency and discussed certain impediments delaying the implementation of several important development projects in Handwara.
The governor and the MLA discussed about the upcoming elections to the municipalities and panchayats and their crucial importance in empowering people to take decisions regarding development of their villages and towns, the spokesman said.
