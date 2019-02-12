Special children from B'desh to visit city to strengthen bonds

In line with the enhanced interaction between Armed forces of the two neighbours, a team of special children and their educators from an organisation patronised by Army are visiting the city as guests of the Indian Army, officials said Tuesday.

Visits of such nature involving the younger generation will go a long way in further cementing the bonds of friendship between the two neighbouring countries, the officials said.

A delegation from 'Proyash', Bangladesh, led by Col Md Shahidul Alam is visiting Kolkata from February 10 to 14 on the invitation of the

The delegation comprises five differently-abled children and five special educators.

'Proyash' is a specialised organisation for holistic development of children with special educational needs through multi-dimensional programmes and is functioning under the patronage of the Army since July 2006, the officials said.

The delegation visited 'Asha School', where Veena Naravane, the of Army Women's Welfare Association (AWWA), Eastern Command, interacted with the children and their teachers.

'Asha School' for differently abled children of defence forces personnel was set up in July, 1991 for providing a combined curriculum of and therapy as well as counseling and rehabilitation, the officials said.

The Army's Eastern Command, headquartered at Fort William here, runs the school under the patronage of AWWA.

The team from will also visit the Indian Institute of Cerebral Palsy (IICP), Amrit Somani Memorial Centre (ASMC) and places of tourist interest like the Zoological Garden, the and other places.

