Special prayers held in Hyderabad temple to check crimes

Voicing concern over increasing number of child rape cases across the country, priests at a famous temple here performed prayers to prevent such crimes.
Amid chanting of vedic hymns, the priests of Chilkur Balaji temple took three cows around the sanctum sanctorum thrice and over 1,500 devotees witnessed the 'pradakshinams' (circumbulation) on Saturday afternoon, the head priest, C S Rangaraja told PTI.
The objective is to put an end to all such crimes against children, he said adding "We prayed for divine protection for children."
Stressing the need to be vigilant, the head priest said those who exploit children roam around the world like predators, looking to prey upon the vulnerable.
Poularly known as 'Visa Balaji Temple', it is situated on the banks of Osman Sagar lake near here and is one of the oldest temples.
