Special prayers held in Hyderabad temple to check crimes

Voicing concern over increasing number of child cases across the country, priests at a famous temple here performed prayers to prevent such crimes.

Amid chanting of vedic hymns, the priests of Chilkur Balaji temple took three cows around the sanctum sanctorum thrice and over 1,500 devotees witnessed the 'pradakshinams' (circumbulation) on Saturday afternoon, the head priest, C S told

The objective is to put an end to all such crimes against children, he said adding "We prayed for divine protection for children."



Stressing the need to be vigilant, the said those who exploit children roam around the world like predators, looking to prey upon the vulnerable.

Poularly known as 'Visa Balaji Temple', it is situated on the banks of near here and is one of the oldest temples.

