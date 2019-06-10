Sporting fraternity fondly recalls Yuvraj highs

Skipper led the sporting fraternity in applauding after the announced his retirement from international on Monday.

Yuvraj, who last played for in June 2017 in an ODI against West Indies, had been contemplating bringing down the curtains on a highly successful international career for some time. During his 17-year stint in international cricket, he won two World Cups the inaugural ICC World T20 in 2007 and then the ODI in 2011.

Following is the compilation of tweets by current and former players.

Virat Kohli: Congratulations on a wonderful career playing for the country paji. You gave us so many memories and victories and I wish you the best for life and everything ahead. Absolute champion



Stuart Broad: Enjoy retirement legend



Kevin Pietersen: Happy retirement, Pie Chucker. A quite remarkable career with plenty highs and some pretty brutal lows. You showed resilience, courage & pure brilliance throughout your time wearing blue! Love ya, @YUVSTRONG12!Virender Sehwag: Players will come and go,but players like @YUVSTRONG12 are very rare to find. Gone through many difficult times but thrashed disease,thrashed bowlers & won hearts. Inspired so many people with his fight & will-power. Wish you the best in life,Yuvi #YuvrajSingh. Best wishes alwaysGautam Gambhir: Congratulations @YUVSTRONG12 on a wonderful career. You were the best had. @BCCI should retire Number 12 jersey in the tribute to your career. Wish I could bat like you Champion #Yuvrajsinghretires #ThankYouYuvraj #ThankYouYuviSaina Nehwal: We will miss u world champion @YUVSTRONG12 ... u have given us great memories and victories to cherish ... I wish u all the best for the future ..I m sure will miss u a lot tooVijender Singh: We will miss you on the groundRishabh Pant: A brother. A mentor. A fighter. A LEGEND of the game and a Superb human being Wish you the very best in your journey ahead @YUVSTRONG12 May the innings ahead be as killer as youVVS Laxman: It's been an absolute pleasure playing with Yuvi. You will go down as one of the greatest players in the history of the game. You have been an inspiration to us with your resilience,determination & above all the love & passion you showed towards the game. Good luck!Mohammad Kaif: One of the greatest match-winners in the history of the game,a fighter who built an extraordinary career through difficult challenges & came out a winner every time-We all are so proud of you #YuvrajSingh , u can be very proud of what u have you done for our country @YUVSTRONG12Pragyan Ojha: Congratulations @YUVSTRONG12 pa on an extraordinary journey and outstanding cricketing career. Wishing you well always! #YuvrajSinghRP Singh: You've been one of our finest southpaws and I enjoyed playing alongside you. Good luck bro for the life after retirement. It's exciting tooAakash Chopra: One of the most talented Indian batsmen...one of the biggest match-winners. Go well, May your second innings be as swashbuckling as the first one #ThankYouYuvi.

