Sports Schedule for Wednesday, January 31.
Cricket
India's Tour of New Zealand
Fourth ODI between India and New Zealand from Hamilton
Other related to copies to India and international cricket
Chess
Tata Steel Chess from Wijk Aan Zee
Football
ISL
Delhi Dynamos vs Kerala Blasters (Delhi)
I-League
Churchill Brothers vs Real Kashmir from Goa
Preview of match between Indian Arrows and NEROCA FC in Bhubaneswar.
Tennis
World Group Play-Off tie: India vs Italy from Kolkata.
