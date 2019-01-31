Venezuela protests a 'fight for freedom': Trump

on Wednesday reiterated strong US support for Venezuela's opposition and said protesters demanding the ouster of were fighting for freedom.

"Large protests all across today against Maduro. The fight for freedom has begun!" Trump tweeted.

Trump said that earlier he had spoken by phone with self-declared Juan Guaido, who has been recognized by Washington, to reinforce "strong support for Venezuela's fight to regain its democracy."



has thrown its full backing behind Guaido's claim to lead Venezuela, but hard-left leader Maduro, who still controls the military and police, says Guaido is part of a US-led coup plot.

The country's pro-government top court has barred Guaido, who is calling for large anti-Maduro street protests this week, from leaving the country.

On Wednesday, people took to the streets in the capital and various other cities, banging pots, blowing whistles and horns, and carrying banners that read: "Armed forces, regain your dignity," "Maduro usurper," "Guaido, president" and "No to the dictatorship."



"Don't shoot people who are making demands also for your family," Guaido said in a message to the military delivered from the central university in

