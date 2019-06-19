Square Yards to license tech solution to real estate developers for sales, marketing

Property brokerage firm Square Yards, backed by led group, Wednesday said the company will license its to for managing their sales and marketing activities.

The move will help earn an additional revenue apart from its brokerage income from sale of properties and facilitating home loans.

The 'Edge', enabled with artificial intelligence, will empower the sales and distribution functions of and in and selected international markets, the Gurgaon-based firm said.

"Licensing our battlefield tested tech to enterprises provides us with an opportunity to gain a strong foothold within our principals' ecosystem. The goal is to equip them with best in class technology, help improve their sales velocity and make them more productive and efficient," founder and said.

He said the company's technology is already being implemented at some of the "We foresee at least 100 such implementations by the end of this financial year," Shori added.

The full stack solution gives enterprises access to Square Yards' proprietary tools and automated workflows for their sales, marketing, transactions, mortgage and post sales service functions.

reported 38 per cent growth in its 2018-19 revenue at Rs 220 crore on higher sales as well as fee income.

