Data Analytics Outsourcing Market in India is Worth $27 Billion: Study by AIM & Praxis Business School

The annual Analytics & Data Science Industry In India: Study 2019 by Analytics India Magazine and Praxis Business School, now in its fifth year, identifies the key trends and revenue drivers for the industry. They took stock of the burgeoning analytics industry in India - domestic and outsourcing, the leading revenue generators, the geographies served and where the analytics market is heading.

In fact, analytics outsourcing takes a lead, indicated by more than $27 billion in revenue.

The study finds the biggest winners in the analytics outsourcing market are Indian IT bellwethers TCS,Wipro, Genpact, among others that form almost 35% of analytics outsourcing market.

The cumulative analytics market in stands at $30 billionOutsourcing is the main of revenue for Indian vendors accounting for $27 billion in revenueThe domestic analytics market stands at $3.03 billion in size and is expected to double by 2025Indian IT bellwethers are the leading revenue generators in the analytics market with clocking nearly $2 billion from analytics servicesSectors that are experiencing the highest growth are Finance & Banking with 36 percent adoption followed by Marketing & Advertising that comes second at 25 percentBengaluru leads as an analytics hub with 28% of market being captured by India's Silicon ValleyAs companies expand their digital portfolio, led by TCS, Genpact, are investing heavily around data and analytics, increasing the range of services and also scope of projects to corner a bigger chunk of shareThe numbers indicate that the upcoming years could see more outsourcing, especially in the areas of advanced analytics and cognitive automation. Monetizing data has become the key priority among leaders. Another top-of-the-mind issue for leaders is the competition for talent with the right skill-set. In that respect, large enterprises are winning the talent race with 38 percent of analytics professionals working in large-sized companies as compared to 33 percent of practitioners in mid-sized organisations.

"We believe increased adoption of analytics and advancement in AI will further drive the demand for analytics outsourcing in the coming years," said Bhasker Gupta, Founder & CEO,

"I believe Data Science is poised for tremendous growth for the following three reasons: one, the data explosion that is yet to happen - we are probably at the tip of the iceberg with IoT and yet to achieve their full potential; two, continued improvements in software and algorithms which will make data science increasingly easier to use and more useful to apply; and three, development of better resources to keep pace with the data and algorithms. A combination of these three will drive growth in data science, which is, in my opinion, just scratching the surface at this point in time," said Charanpreet Singh, Founder & Director, Foundation.

