Srei Equipment Finance to co-lend with Syndicate Bank

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

Srei Equipment Finance Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Srei Infrastructure Finance, has tied up with state-owned Syndicate Bank to jointly provide financing for construction and farm equipment.

Under the arrangement, Syndicate Bank would leverage on its low-cost funds and co-lend equipment loans with Srei at a mutually agreed rate, a company statement said on Thursday.

The arrangement had been done under the aegis of Reserve Bank of India, the statement added.

First Published: Thu, February 21 2019. 16:30 IST

