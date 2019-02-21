Govt announces free air travel for paramilitary forces to Kashmir

Personnel of the paramilitary forces deployed in the Valley for counter-terror operations have been entitled by the government on Thursday to take commercial flights to either join duty or go on leave, in the wake of the killing of 40 jawans in a deadly attack on their convoy in Pulwama.

The issued an order saying it "has approved the entitlement of on Delhi-Srinagar, Srinagar-Delhi, Jammu- and Srinagar- sectors to all the personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs)".

This includes, the order said, their journey for joining duty, transfer, tour or going on leave.

Till now, officers in the rank of Inspectors and above were given this facility.

As many as 65,000 (CRPF) personnel are deployed in the state as part of 65 battalions apart from units of the Border Security Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, Central Industrial Security Force, Sashastra and the present in the valley for rendering a variety of roles in the internal security grid.

The decision of the government comes in the wake of the February 14 Pulwama attack in which 40 personnel of the CRPF were killed when a explosives-laden vehicle was blown off by a JeM terrorist, near a force bus that was plying between Jammu- as part of a convoy.

Questions were raised as to why these troops are not allowed to travel by air so that the risk and threat of travelling on road, in large convoys in the Valley, is eliminated.

A said jawans and sub-officers, the ranks who were killed in the suicide attack in Pulwama, will now be able to book tickets in regular commercial flights and claim reimbursement from their organisation or force for this travel to and from Kashmir.

The home ministry said the new facility is "in addition" to the existing for CAPFs where an entire aircraft is booked for the force personnel from either or to and back.

A statement on Rajnath Singh's official handle said the decision will "immediately benefit approximately 7.8 lakh paramilitary personnel of the ranks of constable, head and assistant sub-inspector who were otherwise not eligible earlier".

The ministry said that for the and Kashmir sector, an air courier service was already available for CAPFs jawans and this was extended in December, 2017 to cover more routes like: Delhi-Jammu, Jammu-Srinagar, Srinagar-Jammu and Jammu-

"The number of flights were further extended in December, 2018. In addition, air support is provided from the as and when required," it said in a statement.

A said the step will allow more and more personnel to undertake to and from Kashmir but the requirement of running convoys of the security forces cannot be brought to zero.

