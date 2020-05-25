Sri Lanka may restrict repatriation of stranded citizens as cases of coronavirus rise : Official

Sri Lanka may restrict the repatriation of its stranded citizens abroad as 80 of the recent returnees have been found to be carrying coronavirus into the country, a senior government official said on Monday.

Sri Lanka has so far reported 1,148 infected cases of coronavirus with 10 deaths.

Since Sunday, 56 Sri Lankans returnees from Kuwait have been found to be positive of coronavirus.

Dr Anil Jasinghe, the Director General of Health Services, said that about 80 of the recent returnees have been found to be carrying the virus into the country.

The government will review the frequency of flights which brings back Sri Lankans from abroad, he said.

He said the repatriation of its stranded citizens abroad may be restricted.

Jasinghe said a wider time gap between the flights would allow the health authorities to deal with those repatriated more closely.

Sri Lanka reported its 10th COVID-19 fatality when a 51-year old woman returnee from Kuwait passed away on Monday, health officials said.

Officials said nearly 6,000 Sri Lankans had been repatriated already.

