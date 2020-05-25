Himachal govt authorises district magistrates to extend curfew up to June 30, 3 DMs issue orders

The Himachal Pradesh government has authorised all district magistrates to extend the coronavirus lockdown beyond the current phase ending May 31 and three DMs issued orders indicating that the curfew will continue in their areas for another month.

Hamirpur and Solan district magistrate ordered Monday that the curfew, imposed two months ago to enforce the lockdown, will be extended up to June 30.

In Shimla, the district magistrate issued orders extending restrictions imposed on March 24 under section 144 of the CrPC up to June 30. In effect, this means an extension of the curfew in this district too.

The separate orders by Hamirprur and Solan district magistrates mentioned curfew, not lockdown. But an extension of the curfew implies that.

A state government spokesperson said the Cabinet took a decision on Saturday to authorise the district magistrates to extend the curfew imposed under Section 144 of the CrPC for up to June 30, if situation so requires.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)