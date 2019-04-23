Sri Lanka bombings a retaliation for Christchurch attack: Probe report

JUST IN
Saudi pledges steady supply as Trump ends waivers for oil imports from Iran
Press Trust of India  |  Colombo 

Sri Lanka church blast
Sri Lankan military officials stand guard in front of the St. Anthony's Shrine, Kochchikade church after an explosion in Colombo, Sri Lanka April 21, 2019. Photo: Reuters

Sri Lanka's worst terror attack targeting churches and luxury hotels on Easter Sunday was carried out by the local Islamic extremists in retaliation for the mosque attacks in New Zealand, a senior minister informed Parliament on Tuesday, citing the initial probe result.

A string of powerful blasts ripped through three churches and as many luxury hotels frequented by foreigners in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday, killing 321 people and injuring more than 500 others, shattering a decade of peace in the country following the end of the brutal civil war with the LTTE.

Sri Lanka's state minister of defence Ruwan Wijewardene said in an address to Parliament that the early findings of the ongoing probe found that the suicide bombings were in revenge for the deadly shootings at two mosques in Christchurch just weeks ago which left 50 people dead.

In addition to those killed, Wijewardene said 500 people were injured, of which 375 are still being treated in hospital.
First Published: Tue, April 23 2019. 14:10 IST

