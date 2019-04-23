UNSC condemns Lanka terror attack; underlines need to hold 'perpetrators accountable'

on Monday condemned the "heinous" and "cowardly" terrorist attacks that shook on

The organisation also underlined the need to hold the "perpetrators" responsible for the attacks accountable.

"The members of the condemned in the strongest terms the series of heinous and cowardly terrorist attacks that took place in St. in Colombo, St. Sebastian's in Negambo, in Batticaloa, the Shangri-La, Cinammon Grand, and Kingsbury hotels in Colombo, as well as three explosions across on Easter Sunday, 21 April 2019, which resulted in nearly 300 killed and hundreds more wounded," TASS quoted UNSC statement.

"The members of the underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice, and urged all states, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with the Government of and all other relevant authorities in this regard," the statement read.

Several including India, Unites States and the have condemned the attacks.

Eight explosions rattled various suburbs of Sri Lankan cities of Colombo, Negombo, Kochchikade and as the Christian community celebrated around 300 people have died while more than 560 people have been injured. Out of the deceased, around 31 people have been identified as foreigners, reported

Sri Lankan authorities have begun an investigation into the worst violence Sri Lanka has seen since the end of the civil war 10 years ago. So far 24 arrests in connection with the explosions have been made.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)