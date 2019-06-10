Sri Lanka seeks India's help to counter terrorism: PM Wickremesinghe

Sri Lankan said Monday that he sought India's help to train the country's security forces in counter-terrorism during his meeting with

Modi on Sunday became the first foreign leader to visit after the deadly terror attacks on April 21 which killed 258 people and injured over 500.

During his visit, Modi said he was confident that will rise again and cowardly acts of terror cannot defeat the spirit of

" stands in solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka," he said.

Modi also met and the two leaders agreed that terrorism was a joint threat that needs collective and focussed action.

Wickremesinghe in a statement said he had assured Modi that the delayed Indo-Lanka projects will be expedited.

also said a series of joint initiatives between and Sri Lanka were being planned to ensure continued economic cooperation.

said Prime Minister Modi's continual show of support towards Sri Lanka will serve to strengthen confidence and encourage more people to visit Sri Lanka.

"During his trip we discussed matters including the strengthening of regional security through reviving tri-lateral talks between Sri Lanka, and the Maldives," he was quoted as saying by the

"I also requested that India work closely with Sri Lanka's security forces, providing them with counter-terrorism training and logistical support," Wickremesinghe said.

He also said that Modi's visit to Sri Lanka, following the lifting of the by many countries including the UK, and China, will boost the tourism industry.

Following the bombings, several countries issued to their nationals, severely hurting the island nation's tourism industry.

Tourism accounts for about five per cent of Sri Lanka's economy, with India, and the UK the main source of tourists.

The country earned about USD 4.4 billion in 2018 from the tourism sector.

The said April recorded 166,975 foreign tourists in the country compared to 180,429 in April 2018, a 7.5 per cent dip in arrival of tourists from abroad.

