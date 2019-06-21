JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Guar gum futures dip on muted demand

Moody's assigns Baa3 to Adani Ports' proposed bonds
Business Standard

Sri Lanka win toss, opt to bat against England

Press Trust of India  |  Leeds 

Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne won the toss and elected to bat first against England in their World Cup encounter here Friday.

England fielded an unchanged side from the Afghanistan game, while Sri Lanka made a couple of changes with Jeevan Mendis and Avishka Fernando coming into the team.

Teams:

England: James Vince, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Jos Buttler(w), Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood


Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Kusal Perera, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Thisara Perera, Jeevan Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Pradeep.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, June 21 2019. 14:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU