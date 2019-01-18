Srivastava bags 3rd title in Gurugram leg at US Kids Golf India Tour

Arshvant claimed his third title in the boys 9 category at the US Kids Tour here Friday.

topped once again for the third time with a disciplined score in the back 9.

Dense fog engulfed the Classic and Country Club but it hardly proved a dampener as young golfers turned out in large numbers to show their mettle here to play the 5th event of the US kids tour 2018-19.

Krishnav Chopra, 14, posted a brilliant score of one-over par to top the table in his category of Boys 13-14, while his fellow looked good with a two-over par in the same category.

Aryaman Mahant from was impressive in Boys 15-18 year old and topped the group with a score of 75.

Shlok Jain all the way from the US had enough reason to cheer by winning the boys 12 with a score of 75.

The girls equally fought the biting cold as they showed some exceptional class in their play.

With scores of 78 and 79, Ragini Navet and Sifat Sayal bagged the first two positions among the girls 12-14 years.

continued her winning streak in her category of Girls 8-9. But this time she had to share the winners trophy with Parnika Sharma from Noida, UP, both posting a score of 39.

Tour will carry ranking points, and with participation in a minimum of four events out of the eight, the junior golfers will be able to gain qualification for the US Kids World Championship, US Kids as well as US Kids Teen

