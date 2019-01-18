4th Edition of 'India Steel 2019' Expo to be Held on January 22-24 in Mumbai

-

/ -- - Event to Chart out Steel Industry's Future Growth: Chaudhary Birender Singh
- 250 exhibitors from 15 countries to participate
- 7000 pre-fixed B2B meetings to be held
- 10,000-plus Indian and foreign business visitors expected
The 4th edition of 'India Steel 2019 - Exhibition & Conference' is being organised by the Ministry of Steel, Government of India along with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) in Mumbai on January 22- 24, 2019.
The annual steel exhibition and conference aims at developing a road map for the growth of the industry. Over the years, the event has become the most preferred platform for buyers, sellers, technology providers, manufacturers, traders, importers, investors and other allied organisations and institutions from the steel sector to interact and develop business relationships.
With the theme 'Balancing Steel Demand & Supply Dynamics: Building a New India', the event will highlight the current trends, developments, challenges and prospects of the steel industry. A Reverse Buyer Seller Meet (RBSM) with delegations from the CIS, Africa, SAARC, and the Middle East will be organised which will help the Indian exporters interact with their potential buyers from these countries and forge collaborations. More than 250 hosted buyers will participate and have pre-fixed B2B and B2G meetings.
The event will witness the participation of over around 250 exhibitors from 15 countries who will showcase their products and innovation. About 10,000 business visitors, including international visitors, are expected to visit the three-day event. The Reverse Buyer and Seller Meet which is one of the key features of the event, is expected to attract 200 plus buyers from over 67 countries.
Speaking about the event, Mr Chaudhary Birender Singh, Minister of Steel, Government of India said, "As India becomes the second largest steel producer in the world, 'India Steel 2019' will help chart out the future growth path of the steel industry."
Mr Singh added, "The present economic boom and Government initiatives like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna-Affordable Housing, Sardar Patel Urban Housing Mission, Smart Cities Mission, Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna, Urban Infrastructure Development Scheme for Small & Medium Towns (UIDSSMT), Development of Industrial Corridors & Investment & Manufacturing Zones, Clean-Energy initiative etc., will be major contributors for the growth of steel consumption in the country."
Industry Engagements at India Steel 2019
CEOs Forum to brainstorm on the required policy interventions for the growth of the sector Exhibition to showcase best practices and technologies of steel production around the globe and serve as a platform for interaction between the buyers and sellers Pre-fixed B2B & B2G Meetings to provide a common platform to all the stakeholders of Steel industry to interact and collaborate for the growth of the sector and create demand for the steel sector Side-line Meetings scheduled with architects, commercial councillors & consul generals of over 15 countries and bilateral meetings with Ministers and dignitaries from Nigeria and Ghana Hosted Buyer Seller Meets for over 200 International buyers of steel sector from various fields - infrastructure, automobiles, white and capital goods, defence, etc - with exhibiting companies For further details, follow us on: https://www.indiasteelexpo.in/
About Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI):
A non-government, not-for-profit organisation, FICCI is the voice of India's business and industry. From influencing policy to encouraging debate, engaging with policy makers and civil society, FICCI articulates the views and concerns of industry. It serves its members from the Indian private and public corporate sectors and multinational companies, drawing its strength from diverse regional chambers of commerce and industry across states, reaching out to over 2,50,000 companies. Further information is available at: http://ficci.
