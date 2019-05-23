SRK Knowledge Foundation Organized a Program 'UDAAN - Towards Shining Future' for Students From Rural Areas in Surat City to Nurture Their Dreams

/ -- (SRKKF) managed by led a program 'UDAAN - Towards Shining Future' for youth of rural areas of under the headship of Shri Govind Dholakia, Founder and Chairman, The program was a brainchild of Shri Ajay Kumar Tomar, IPS, State.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/891900/Students_with_Shri_Govind_Dholakia.jpg)



(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/891902/Shri_Ajay_Tomar_IPS.jpg)



The 10-day program was organized in the month of May, aimed to provide first hand on-site professional experience to the youth of rural and an opportunity to experience multiple career options in diverse sectors of employment through innovative, critical, inventive and practical methods, while experiencing the roles and responsibilities of the professions.

The program encouraged students of villages of and selected quinquagenarian candidates based on a creative and an intellectual approach, comprised of a test containing questions on Logical Reasoning, Arithmetic and English subject. Students who appeared for 11th and 12th standard this year and are at the threshold of building their career were summoned to to learn about leading a better and dignified life through their valued aspirations.

The students visited corporate companies and various industries including diamond manufacturing units, hospitals, and Software companies, solar panel units, educational institutions, textile mills and markets, Special Economic Zones and a myriad of other places of knowledge, history, spirituality, sports, pleasure and amusement. Doyen personalities of the city comprising of doctors, professors, psychologists, career counselors, architects and theorists were invited to establish a dialogue with the students on varied topics such as Career Choices, Personality Development, Gender Equality and Adolescent Education, Self Defense Training, Design Thinking, Decision Making & Problem Solving, Emotional Well-Being, Movies, Dramas, Theatre and few more. Every minute program was designed while keeping in view the student's career ambitions and enthusiastic efforts were put to get them acquainted with the brighter and practical world.

During the program, Shri Ajay Tomar Sir had specially visited to interact with the students and encouraged them by saying, "Strive hard to nurture your dreams which is possible when one is sincere and fully committed to his or her goals. Learn, read and practice so much that becomes impossible to find your competitor."



SRKKF provided accommodation, and other required facilities during the program to the students. The program concluded on an optimistic note after the students promised to work harder and shine in their chosen fields. SRKKF shall continue to gauge their progress in the future.

About Knowledge Foundation:



Knowledge Foundation (SRKKF) is a culmination of the evolution journey embarked upon, more than half a century ago, by our Founder Chairman, Dholakia in 1964. His focused, resilient, visionary, passionate and innovative approach along with his belief of 'Giving back to the Society' has inspired to setup SRKKF. Our aim includes extensive contribution in the areas of health, education, agriculture and community welfare.

For more information, please visit:

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)