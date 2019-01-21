Staff fraud may cost China's DJI drone maker $150 million

Chinese has placed 45 employees under investigation for alleged that could cost the company more than one billion yuan ($150 million) in losses, the firm said Monday.

The world's top civilian said in an internal memo that most of the employees involved in the worked in the supply chain, and 29 were fired while 16 were reported to the police.

The case is expected to involve more than 100 people and many people will be facing a sentence in jail, according to Friday's memo, whose authenticity was confirmed by a on Monday.

The initial investigation is just "the tip of the iceberg," the told AFP.

The memo said the employees fraudulently inflated the prices of parts for personal financial gains.

The staffers received kickbacks from suppliers that charged double or triple the price to sell parts to DJI, the memo said.

A said has established a special group to conduct in-depth investigations.

" will not tolerate corruption because of the rapid development and will not stop its development because of corruption," she told AFP.

The company has become the latest in a string of Chinese tech firms dealing with internal misdeeds in recent months.

China's dominant ride-hailing firm uncovered more than 60 cases of corruption within the company last year.

Yang Weidong, former of Alibaba's video-streaming platform Youku, stepped down and was put under investigation in December on suspicion of accepting improper payments, according to Chinese media.

