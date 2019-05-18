Stalin condoles death of JNU student

DMK chief M K Saturday expressed grief over the death of student Rishi Joshua, a resident of district in Tamil Nadu.

Joshua allegedly committed suicide Friday by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in a study room at the university, police said.

also cited deaths of two other students in the past and urged the to develop an institutional framework to protect its students who migrate for higher studies.

"The government has to develop institutional framework to protect students facing various issues in other states," he said in a statement.

Even in the past, said, AIIMS student Saravanan Ganesh (2016) and college student Sharath Prabhu (2018), both residents of the state, died mysteriously.

"The centre and did not initiate fair probe into the deaths and try to find the reasons that is causing mental stress to the students in the national capital," he said.

The second year MA student at e-mailed a purported suicide note to his English before hanging himself, police said.

According to police, in the six-line e-mail, Joshua wrote to his professor, "From sometime, I wanted to experience the physical state of death. By the time you read the mail, I will not be in physical state. Take care of my parents.

