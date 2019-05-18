Yogesh Kumar sails into last 16

: Karnataka's Yogesh outclassed Uday (TNBSA) by four frames to nil to reach the last 16 in the N Manimaran & Kishan Kothari Memorial SVS Club Snooker Championship 2019 here Saturday.

Yogesh ran away with the first two frames, conceding only 16 points. He encountered some resistance in the third, winning it 62-27 and then won the fourth easily to notch up a 68-09, 84-07, 62-27, 66-10 victory.

In another match, of Coimbatore edged out high-ranked Railways cuiest by four frames to three.

Nichani took the first two frames as struggled to find fluency. The Railways bounced back to grab the third and fourth frames to level the match.

In the decider, Nichani raised his level of play and took it 58-8 to secure a win.

Also advancing to the last 16 were Mustaq (Q-Tricks) and Daksh Reddy.

Results: Round of 32: (Coimbatore) bt Dilip Kumar (Railways) 4-3 (77-32, 88-16, 49-57, 28-65, 122 (63)-1, 53-62, 58-8); (Karnataka) bt (TNBSA) 4-0 (68-09, 84-07, 62-27, 66-10); Mustaq (Q-Tricks) bt Vinay Kothari (SVS Club) 4-3 (15-63, 29-50, 36-58, 63-28, 54-20, 66-26, 60-49); Daksh Reddy (MCC) bt (Railways) 4-1 (43-71, 81(75)-0, 88-44, 61-42, 85(65)-5.

Round of 64: Venkatesham (Railways) bt Saleem (Snook City) 3-0 (75-14, 96-24, 65-9); Shalouf (Kerala) bt Sasi Kumar (Snook City) 3-2 (51-16, 54-48, 35-49, 63-71, 62-55); Abhinav (Buddys) bt Dinesh (Coimbatore) 3-1 (70-35, 53-23, 0-68, 73-38); B C Karthik (Karnataka) bt Sharath (Q-Lounge) 3-1 (77-3, 65-47, 45-51, 62-29).

Aadesh Kothari (Q-Lounge) bt (Madurai) 3-2 (54-45, 42-71, 55-58, 50-24, 60-29); Sundarraj (Towers Club) bt Vadivelu (Impact) 3-1 (64-42, 30-61, 57-35, 50-30); (Delhi) bt Hassan (TNBSA) 3-0 (72-18, 63-23, 57-25); Sree Deepadarshan (TNBSA) bt Ashwin (Towers Club) 3-1 (65-27 15-66, 32-52, 52-61).

