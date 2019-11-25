Steps being taken to complete Rs 5.72 trn highway projects on time: Gadkari

To ensure timely completion of Rs 5.72-lakh crore national across the country, a number of steps are being taken including revamping of the dispute resolution mechanism, Parliament was informed on Monday.

In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha to a query with regard to actions taken by the government to complete underconstruction, partially constructed or pending national in the country, Road Transport and Highways Minister said there are 1,407 ongoing projects in the country.

"To ensure timely completion of the ongoing projects, various steps such as close coordination with other ministries, revamping of dispute resolution mechanism, frequent review meetings with project developers, state government and contractors at various levels etc. have been taken up," Gadkari said.

He said that currently, 1,407 projects involving 50,016 km of national highways was underway worth Rs 5.72 lakh crore.