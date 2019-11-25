JUST IN
UP govt drafts new defence manufacturing policy to woo private sector
Steps being taken to complete Rs 5.72 trn highway projects on time: Gadkari

He said that currently, 1,407 projects involving 50,016 km of national highways was underway worth Rs 5.72 lakh crore

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Nitin Gadkari, Road Transport and Highways Minister
To ensure timely completion of Rs 5.72-lakh crore national highway projects across the country, a number of steps are being taken including revamping of the dispute resolution mechanism, Parliament was informed on Monday.

In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha to a query with regard to actions taken by the government to complete underconstruction, partially constructed or pending national highway projects in the country, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said there are 1,407 ongoing projects in the country.

"To ensure timely completion of the ongoing projects, various steps such as close coordination with other ministries, revamping of dispute resolution mechanism, frequent review meetings with project developers, state government and contractors at various levels etc. have been taken up," Gadkari said.

He said that currently, 1,407 projects involving 50,016 km of national highways was underway worth Rs 5.72 lakh crore.
