Sterlite Tech Unveils TruRibbon - Ribbon Reinvented, a Fully Backward Compatible Cable Built for High-capacity Networks

/ -- This enables optimization for first-time-right splicing, bringing tremendous time and cost savings, while enabling massive connectivity



(BSE: 532374) (NSE: STRTECH), a global data company, today announced the launch of - Ribbon Reinvented at the and Communication Conference (#OFC2019), happening in is a fully backward compatible ribbon cable that offers the high density needed by today's networks, with superior handling design to enable a first-time-right installation.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/830918/TruRibbon_Sterlite_Tech.jpg )As data requirements continue to explode unabated, service providers, hyper-scale data centres and others, look for ongoing innovation in fiber connectivity and to enable speed and agility at competitive costs. has been continuously innovating to meet these needs, and utilizing its unique and industry-leading design capability, it has now developed - Ribbon Reinvented.

Optimized for first-time right installation, offers a unique combination of five key benefits, bringing tremendous time and cost saving in fiber network rollouts:



for small cells, data centres and FTTx backhaul requirements Compatibility with all legacy ribbon splicing, stripping, handling techniques and capital equipment Ease-of-use with furcation friendly design Easy identification with printable ribbons Significantly reduced diameter as compared to traditional ribbon design cables Backward compatibility ensures that the solution can easily be spliced to legacy ribbon using existing equipment, avoiding the cost of new splicing equipment or a change in practices. At the same time, the solution's compactness enables smaller hand holes, contributing to significant cost reduction.

"Technology innovation and deep customer connect are at the core of everything we do, helping us innovate for customer needs. TruRibbonTM is one such innovative solution that brings massive connectivity for multiple applications, at reduced cost," said Dr Badri Gomatam, Group CTO, "Our TruRibbonTM product features combine to create a unique value proposition for our customers," added Dr Badri.

From the most robust physical layer of the network to the most diverse and intelligent application layer, Sterlite Tech is delivering excellence through consistent investment and focus on

About Sterlite Tech:



(BSE: 532374) (NSE: STRTECH) is a that designs, builds and manages smarter globally. It provides end-to-end for global telecom companies, cloud companies, and the defence. With innovation at its core, its are developed at its for research and Centre for for next-generation The Company has manufacturing facilities in India, Italy, and and two Software Delivery Centres.

For more details, visit

