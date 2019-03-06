Glenmark Pharma appoints Alessandro Riva as CEO of its new innovation company in US

Drug Pharmaceuticals Wednesday announced the appointment of as the of its new innovation company based in the US.

"Alessandro is currently Executive Vice President, and for The appointment is effective April 2, 2019," Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

On February 14, this year, Pharmaceuticals had announced it has received in-principle approval from its board of directors to spin off the innovation business into a new company headquartered in the US.

"The new company will be a wholly-owned subsidiary of Glenmark and will operate with as the CEO, of Directors," the company added.

Alessandro also worked in including Novartis, and Aventis,

The new innovation company will be headquartered in Paramus, Global locations include two R&D centers in Switzerland, the R&D center at Mahape, Navi Mumbai, India, and the good (GMP) biologics manufacturing facility in Switzerland, Glenmark said.

The new company will include around 400 employees working to provide an enhanced focus on the innovation business and help accelerate the pipeline towards commercialisation.

Glenmark said, its innovative products pipeline at present has eight assets, including new (NCEs) and new biological entities (NBEs), in various stages of development in the areas of immunology, oncology and

"The pipeline includes an immuno-oncology pipeline with three bispecific developed through Glenmark's proprietary BEAT (Bispecific Engagement by based on the T cell receptor) platform.

Of the five clinical and three preclinical assets in development, three clinical assets are currently in Phase 2b, and one asset is likely to enter Phase 2b in fiscal 2019-20," the company added.

