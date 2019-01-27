Strictly follow discipline for successful sports career: Guv

Droupadi Sunday advised sportspersons to follow rule and regulations of the game strictly to achieve success in their career.

Inaugurating a three-day 13th State-level Archery Championship at in Kharswan, about 55 kms from the of Jamshedpur, in district, said rules and regulations in any field should be maintained strictly to achieve success.

She said it was important to identify talent and in which specific field one could excel and then nurture them properly to sharpen their skill.

" has plenty of talent in the field of and we need to identify those talents and nurture them by providing them proper coaching as well as training," said while appreciating the organizers of the championship for hosting the event.

Lauding former Arjun Munda, who is also the working of Jharkhand Archery Association, and his wife Meera Munda, the of district Archery Association, for producing several international archers from the district, Murmu described them as Dronacharya of archers in the modern era as their initiative have helped the state and the country to earn laurels at the International level.

Whether it was Paltan Hansda, an hailing from a small hamlet of the district, or Gora Ho, a former junior world champion, were cadets of the Arjuna Archery Academy founded by the Munda couple over a decade ago.

Later, talking to newsmen, former Munda said it is extremely heartening to see players returning home after winning medal from national and international competition.

"We have created a suitable environment and opportunity at for the game after consulting experts including the officials of the Indian Olympic Association and state association to further promote the game," he said.

Asked if his has any proposal to appoint a foreign coach, Munda said that domestic coaches have produced over 35 international archers (men and women) in recurve, compound and Indian round category.

It was up to the national body to decide if they want a or not, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)