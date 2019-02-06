Strides Pharma Science gets EIR for Bangalore facility

Drug firm Science Wednesday said it has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US regulator for its formulations facility in

"The company's formulations facility (KRSG Gardens) in which was inspected by the US (USFDA) in August 2018 and November 2018, has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR), thereby confirming the successful closure of the inspections," Science said in a BSE filing.

USFDA gives on closure of inspection of an establishment that is the subject of an FDA or FDA-contracted inspection.

The company further noted that the inspection conducted in November 2018 had concluded with zero 483 observations.

As per the USFDA, a Form 483 is issued to a firm's management at the conclusion of an inspection when has observed any conditions that in its judgment may constitute violations of the Food Drug and Cosmetic (FD&C) Act and related Acts.

The flagship facility in manufacturers tablets, capsules, liquids, creams ointments, sachets. The facility is the largest for company and supports several current and future products for the US markets.

Shares of Science were trading 2.07 per cent lower at Rs 412.35 apiece on BSE.

