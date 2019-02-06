Qadir sees similarities between Kohli and Imran as inspiring leaders

Former Test leg-spinner sees a lot of similarities between and ex- and now Imran Khan, saying both inspire their team-mates by leading from the front.

"If I look at as a batsman and captain, yes, I can say he is similar to Imran in the manner that he also sets the example by doing something himself and than expects his team to also do the same," Qadir said on GTV channel.

He was asked about Ravi Shastri's recent statement that he saw many similarities between and Imran.

The 63-year-old Qadir played 67 Tests and 104 ODIs, many of them under the captaincy of Imran. He has 236 Test wickets and 132 scalps from the ODIs.

"Both (Kohli and Imran) lead from the front. Kohli takes responsibility and performs and then expects other players to also perform," Qadir said.

"Imran has the personality and ability to get performance out of his players. Kohli is not yet there (at the level of Imran). But no doubt the Indian also leads by example by performing himself."



Kohli, who is considered by many as the best batsman of this era, recently led to their first ever Test series win in Under him, India also won the ODI series in by 4-1 margin, their biggest ever across formats.

Qadir was, however, critical of the current Board Chairman who has been nominated to the post by Imran himself in his capacity as patron-in-chief of the Board as

"I want to congratulate the Pakistani people and the PCB that they have got a plus in Ehsan Mani," Qadir said, referring to the who has become the butt of jokes in the media over his inability to clarify things and find solutions to problems.

Qadir claimed that Mani, like Buzdar, left many issues unresolved or questions unanswered whenever he faced the media.

"I blame Mani for playing with Test and destroying it in He has no concentration on this format of the game and similarly they are playing with the Quaid-e-Azam first class tournament in domestic "



Qadir, while backing the decision to retain suspended as for the World Cup, said Mani's press conference on Tuesday to make the announcement had raised more questions than giving answers.

He pointed out that Mani and the Board had only few days back given statements to the effect that the captain for would be decided after the and also that the is appointed on series-by-series basis.

"What happened now all senior players had said Sarfaraz should be captain? But what happened to the old statements of the Board, why did not they announce it earlier when Sarfaraz returned from What happened to the series to series formula?" he questioned.

"They created the uncertainty over the captaincy. Whenever Mani has spoken to the media he has created confusion, be it on the cricket committee or status or Justice Qayyum report," he signed off.

