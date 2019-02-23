Stringent action against students if mobile phone found during

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education Saturday said strong action will be taken against students if any mobile phone was found in their possession in the examination hall during the class 12 examination.

"We will take strong action if any mobile phone is found with students in the classroom. We may even consider cancelling student's registration altogether and not just stopping giving the respective exam paper," Council president Mahua Das said.

The higher secondary (class 12) examination will begin from February 26 and will continue till March 13.

Das also outlined various steps the Council has taken for the students and a guide for teachers and students.

