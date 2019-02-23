JUST IN
CRPF jawan goes missing during train journey to T'gana

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

A 40-year-old CRPF jawan, part of a 14-member team, has been reported missing during a train journey from Delhi to Secunderabad here and a case registered, railway police sources said Saturday.

Saldesh Kumar, from Jammu and Kashmir, was found missing after the team arrived here by Telangana express train on February 20, according to the complaint lodged by an official of the paramilitary force.

Investigation was on to trace the jawan, they added.

The CRPF personnel were coming to their Group Centre at Hakimpet, Secunderabad, the sources said.

First Published: Sat, February 23 2019. 14:15 IST

