RSS has now changed its stand from Ram temple to Kashmir: Sena

Latching onto a report, the Saturday said the RSS' "new stand" to temporarily put the Ram Mandir issue on the back-burner and give "priority" to in the wake of the terror attack fits the current narrative in the country.

The Sena said the Sangh's changed approach in a way suits the country given the proposed mega alliance of and other parties could never provide stability and bring peace in the country.

However, claiming that no damage was inflicted on in the last five years, a Sena editorial in "Saamana" questionned the need to repeat the "slogan" to elect a "stable government and a strong prime minister", which was raised ahead of 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

Sena also underlined the need to have a stable government in the country to prevent recurrence of Pulwama-like incidents.

At least 40 troopers of the CRPF were killed in in in a worst terror attack in the Valley on February 14.

In the edit, the Sena also said that "the country is more important than God", an apparent U-turn from its 'Pehle mandir, fir sarkaar' stand, days after sealing a pre-poll pact with the

The party also questionned if the will be constructed even after 2019 elections.

" has decided to kept aside the Ram temple issue and give attention to topics like and RSS also feels that the country needs a strong and a stable government to solve the problems of Kashmir," it said.

Sangh feels terrorism cannot be defeated unless there is a stable government and a strong at the Centre, the edit said.

"RSS feels terrorism cannot be uprooted unless there is a stable government and a strong It also feels that without a strong government, cannot be taught a lesson and issues concerning Kashmir cannot be resolved," it said.

Sena referred to a report which claimed that Sangh now wants its volunteers to bring awareness among people about instead of talking about construction of a in Ayodhya.

"RSS now feels that attention of people should be diverted from issues like construction of a in Ayodhya; implementation of a Uniform Civil Code; (abrogation of) article 370 etc. to issues like Kashmir, Pulwama, and electing a stable government," it said.

Taking a dig at BJP, the Uddhav Thackeray-led party said the current "strong" dispensation at Centre failed to put a leash on in the last five years.

"The current situation in Kashmir is worse than ever before in the last 70 years. Forget about 'gharwapsi' (homecoming) of Kashmiri Pandits, now even Muslim youths are migrating from Kashmir in search of jobs," it said.

Unabated terrorism in the northern state has resulted into lack of jobs, the Sena said, adding that youths are forced to move out of Kashmir in search of employment due to terrorism.

"Some of these youths have chosen to pick up guns for employment which is unfortunate for the country," it added.

The Sena further said people voted to power in 2014 hoping that having a stable government and a strong prime minister was the need of the hour, but the situation in Kashmir deteriorated fast.

"People of the country need to be explained why a leash could not be put on Pakistan's activities in the last five years while going to them again with the slogan of electing a strong government and in power.

"A stable government was in place when Uri and Pathankot terror attacks took place, and the same government is in power at the time of Pulwama also," the edit said.

Referring to an unusual tie-up between BJP and PDP of Mehbooba Mufti to form a government in Jammu & Kashmir, the Sena said there was immense discord over the move at that time.

"However, the reason for the alliance cited was to bring stability and peace in Kashmir. The situation, in fact, worsened," the edit said.

The Sena said the people are now wondering what "new experiment" will be tried out in Kashmir.

"It is fact that we could not cut the crooked tail of Pakistan in the last five years. RSS' slogan of 'first Kashmir then mandir' suits the country now because the proposed mega alliance experiment of Opposition would not be able to provide stability and bring peace. However, the question remains whether the temple will be built in Ayodhya after 2019 polls?" the Sena questionned.

In a bid to brandish credentials of Sena, Thackeray had last year visited Ayodhya and questionned "inaction" on part of and the BJP to construct a Ram temple.

Thackeray's visit to the temple town in November took place within a month of demanding a law to construct Ram temple.

