Strong explosion, fire hits French university building

A strong explosion and fire hit a science building undergoing repairs at the on Thursday, injuring three people slightly, French officials said.

The area was evacuated after the explosion on the roof of the building Thursday morning, and the said the blaze was under control soon afterward.

Images posted on showed huge plumes of black smoke and flickering flames rising above the campus in the suburb of

The university said multiple explosions were heard and that they were "caused by renovation work."



The town of tweeted that the blast was "accidental," without elaborating.

Both the town and university insisted there were no risks of

The explosion hit days after a blast apparently caused by a hit a bakery, killing four people and injuring dozens.

