Will check 'illicit activities' under dance bar garb: Minister

government will check any "untoward activity" taking place under the garb of dance bars, home said Thursday, and asserted that it will respect the verdict on the issue.

The apex court has agreed to several provisions of the state's law on dance bars, including time restrictions and no showering of currency notes on performers, the said.

"The state has not received a written copy of the court order. Once we get that, we will study it and decide further course of action," the of state for home (urban) said.

"We are committed to abide by the court's verdict and respect it. Within the ambit of the decision, we will maintain vigilance so that no untoward activities happen under the garb of dance bars," said.

said the BJP-led state government presented its case well before the

Stating that there can be "regulations" but not "total prohibition", the on Thursday paved the way for the reopening of dance bars in by setting aside some provisions of a 2016 law imposing restrictions on their licensing and functioning.

Clearing the path for licences allowing dance bars to operate, the court permitted them to be located a kilometre away from religious places and educational institutions. It also allowed tips to performers but disallowed showering of currency on them.

