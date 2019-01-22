Student Police Cadet programme rolled out in TN

Wednesday rolled out the Student Police programme, which aims to build a bridge between the police and school students by inculcating values and ethics in them through classes.

The Ministry of Home Affairs-sponsored programme focuses on students of classes VIII and IX.

Over 6,000 students in 138 government and aided schools in the city would take part in first phase of the programme, which will be gradually expanded to other regions and schools.

Inaugurating the initiative, A K Viswanathan said special care has been taken to ensure students are not burdened.

"...Upon regular implementation, it would look like every house has a police officer," he said.

The programme aims to train students in community policing, road safety, safety of women and children, disaster management, and fighting social evils and corruption.

The cadets would also be taught values and ethics, respect for elders, empathy and sympathy, tolerance, patience, attitude, team spirit and discipline.

Last year, launched the initiative and Rs 67 crore was released to the States for implementation of the programme.

An amount of Rs 50,000 shall be earmarked for each school to be spent on educational aids, training and contingency.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)