Rijiju urges Arunachal lawmakers to change their attitude &

Tuesday called upon lawmakers in to change their attitude and working style for development of all the backward places in the state.

"... Lots of developmental works need to be carried out in the far-flung areas of the state as these areas are yet to see the fruits of real development. We have to change our attitude in working style as the old style of working will not bring fruit of development," he said.

The Union of State for Home addressing the Arunachal Rising Campaign at Koloriang, the headquarters of district said special care was needed for the areas bordering

Rijiju said that every MLA and should submit their report cards before the people so that the voters could gauge their performances in the past five years and re-elect them.

"Since 2014 as an elected from and also as a minister, I worked for development of my constituency as well as the state," Rijiju, who represents Arunachal West Parliamentary constituency, said.

He said that during 2014 to 2016, the development in was stagnant due to political instability but the fast development undertaken by the present government led by is praise worthy.

"The responsibilities of all the stake holders including the elected leaders are need of the hour to take the state ahead," he said and appealed to all for their whole hearted support to the NDA government led by

The informed about the schemes and projects undertaken by him saying that a total of 17 roads and 23 bridges have been approved under Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) for constituency worth more than Rs 415 crore.

"The tender works will be done soon but the contractors and department should execute the work with quality so that it will be an asset for the state," Rijiju said while cautioning that strict action would be initiated against those involved in corruption.

Koloriang MLA in his address said that the 11 projects which have either been inaugurated or foundation stone laid, were of great importance for the people of the area.

