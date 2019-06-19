Student to cycle from Kashmir to Kanyakumari to highlight country's water woes

A 24-year-old student from has set out on a 3,461-km journey from to Kanyakumari on a cycle to draw the government's attention to water scarcity in several parts of the country.

Phillem began his journey on June 15 from As part of his campaign, "Water For Life", he will cross 12 cities within 12 weeks.

Besides Srinagar, Singh will pass through Amritsar, Chandigarh, Delhi, Agra, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and before finally reaching Kanyakumari.

"The motive of the campaign is to draw the government's attention towards the current scenario of water scarcity in the country and towards the overall water-related problems," Rohan told

"I have decided to do this not to raise money or for fame, but to act for humanity," he said.

Referring to the severe water crisis in various parts of the country, like Bundelkhand region in and Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Marathwada regions in and Chennai in Tamil Nadu, he said the situation needs to be improved for the sake of people.

Singh's campaign is being supported by Greater Noida-based Sharda University, where he is pursuing a masters degree in English, and the Police.

of Police, Srinagar, M Haseeb Mughal, who flagged off Singh's campaign, said, "The motive of the event is to spread the message of saving nature and national integration. It also shows that the Police takes sports activities seriously and is always at the forefront for their promotion."



In the past, Singh has peddled over 10,000 kms across the country as part of similar journeys to raise funds for the defence forces and to generate awareness about animals rights and pollution.

In January 2018, he had cycled 2,800 km from to and 1,700 km from to Kolkata. In October last year, he had cycled from Greater Noida to Imphal, covering a distance of 3,500 km.

