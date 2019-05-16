SUCI (Communist) demands immediate arrest of culprits involved in vandalising Vidyasagar statue

The of (Communist) Thursday demanded strong action against those involved in vandalising the bust of Chandra during Amit Shah's roadshow in and asserted that the incident was a "well-planned conspiracy" to muzzle secular and scientific thinking.

The state organizing committee of SUCI (Communist) staged a protest at and demanded immediate arrest of the culprits involved in vandalising the bust.

Shouting anti-BJP and anti-RSS slogans, the protesters said the statue of Chandra Vidyasagr has been demolished at a time when the entire country is preparing to celebrate his

"The demolition of the statue of the great should not be mistaken as just a part of electoral violence, but it is a well-planned conspiracy to muzzle the secular and scientific thinking" KC Tiwari, a member of SUCI (Communist) said.

witnessed wide-spread violence during Amit Shah's massive road show on Tuesday. A bust of 19th century Bengali icon Chandra was vandalised during the violence.

Demanding strong action against those involved in the act, the protesters at said "BJP is the carrier of the traditional medieval feudal thinking, which suits the interests of the decadent capitalism today which fears progressive, secular and scientific thought as promoted by Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar".

