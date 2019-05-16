Pragya calls Godse 'patriot', BJP 'doesn't agree' with her

BJP's Bhopal Lok Sabha seat candidate and blast accused Thursday kicked up a row as she called Mahatma Gandhi's assassin a "patriot".

The Madhya Pradesh BJP, however, distanced itself from her statement saying it did not agree with her as Mahatma Gandhi's killer cannot be a patriot.

Talking to a channel here, Thakur said, "Nathuram Godse was a deshbhakt (patriot), he is and will remain a deshbhakt. Those calling him a terrorist should instead look at themselves. They will be given a befitting reply in this election."



Thakur said this in response to a question over Kamal Haasan's remarks that free India's first terrorist was a Hindu", a reference to Nathuram Godse.

Pragya Singh was in Agar Malwa for a road-show for Mahendra Solanki, candidate from Dewas Lok Sabha seat.

Addressing an election campaign rally at Aravakurichi (Tamil Nadu) on May 12, Haasan had said, "I am not saying this because this is a Muslim-dominated area, but I am saying this before a statue of Gandhi. Free India's first terrorist was a Hindu, his name is There it (terrorism, apparently) starts."



The distanced itself from Pragya Singh's statement.

" does not agree with her statement. The party will talk to her under which circumstances she gave the statement. One who killed can't be a deshbhakt," state BJP told

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)