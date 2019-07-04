Sugar mills should now focus on manufacturing ethanol:Gadkari

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Thursday said in the Lok Sabha that sugar mills should now focus on manufacturing ethanol instead of producing the sweetener.

He said sugar mills are not in good shape and are struggling.

"Do not start a sugar mill, even by mistake. They are in bad shape," he said during the Question Hour.

First Published: Thu, July 04 2019. 13:45 IST

