Sugar prices close quiet on weak demand

Sugar prices ended steady at the wholesale in the national capital today due to absence of any worthwhile buying activity.

Arrivals and offtake, too, remained at a low ebb and the volume of business was also small.

Marketmen said sporadic demand and restricted supplies kept prices unmoved.

Following are today's quotations (in Rs per quintal)



Sugar - Rs 35-40 per kg.

Sugar ready: M-30 Rs 3,410-3,510, S-30 Rs 3,400-3,500.

Mill delivery: M-30 Rs 3,160-3,305, S-30 Rs 3,150-3,295.

Sugar millgate (including duty): Mawana Rs 3,245, Kinnoni Rs 3,305, Asmoli Rs 3,270, Dorala Rs 3,245, Budhana Rs 3,215, Thanabhavan Rs 3,205, Dhanora Rs 3,270, Simbholi Rs 3,260, Khatuli Rs 3,300, Dhampur 3,170, Sakoti 3,180, Modinagar 3,190, Shamli 3,175, Malakpur Rs 3,180, Ramala NA (not available), Anupshaher NA, Baghpat NA, Morna NA, Chandpur NA, Nazibabad NA and Nanota NA.

