Sugar stocks jump up to 9.3 pc on Rs 10,540 cr soft loan for industry

stocks Friday jumped up to 9.3 per cent after the government announced a soft loan of up to Rs 10,540 crore to the industry to help mills clear mounting arrears to cane growers.

zoomed 9.31 per cent, rose 6.26 per cent, gained 4.97 per cent, Dwarikesh Industries rose 4.49 per cent on BSE.

Besides, was up 3.84 per cent, gained 2.79 per cent, rose 2.64 per cent and gained 2.32 per cent on the bourse.

The government Thursday announced a soft loan of up to Rs 10,540 crore to the sugar industry to help mills clear mounting arrears to cane growers, a move that would cost exchequer up to Rs 1,054 crore as interest subsidy.

Sugar cane arrears to farmers have crossed Rs 20,000 crore in the current marketing year 2018-19 (October-September).

"To help the sugar industry clear its cane dues arrears, the (CCEA) chaired by the approved the proposal to provide soft loans to the extent of about Rs 7,900-10,540 crore to the sugar industry," an official statement said Thursday.

