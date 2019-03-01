India thrash Turkmenistan 10-0 in Turkish Women's Cup

produced a hattrick as the Indian women's team romped to a massive 10-0 victory against in their second match of the Turkish Women's Cup in on Friday.

(17th, 37th, 71st) was the highest scorer of the match, Anju Tamang (51st, 83rd) and Ranjana (60th, 62nd) got a brace each to their name, while Dangmei Grace (7th), Sumithra (77th) and (87th) also scored one goal each.

thus bounced back from their 0-1 defeat against on Wednesday.

started off with a bang, as Dangmei put the eves in front on the 7th minute itself. Around 10 minutes later, added another one, before making it 3-0 for minutes before the half-time break.

The team, led by Indumathi in this match, increased the tempo in the second half, as Grace and Ranjana combined again to add two more.

Notably, the 71st-minute goal marked the hat-trick for Sanju, and also the third assist of the match for right-back Dalima Chhibber.

Sumithra, Anju and Indumathi added three more goals to take India to double figures in the game.

India are next set to face on Sunday.

India Starting XI: Linthoingambi Devi; Jabamani Tudu, Ashalata Devi, Sweety Devi, Dalima Chhibber; Sangita Basfore, (C), Anju Tamang; Sanju, Manisha, Dangmei Grace.

