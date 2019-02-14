Suicide attack on Iran Revolutionary Guards bus kills 20

A suicide attack Wednesday on a Revolutionary Guards bus in killed at least 20 people and left 20 more wounded, the official agency reported.

"The suicide attack on an personnel bus happened on the Khash- road," said.

"This terrorist act happened a short time ago and according to reports at least 20 have been martyred and 20 have been wounded," an informed source told

A picture released by the agency showed a hulk of lying by the side of a road, unrecognisable as a bus. The Guards issued a statement confirming the attack. It said the troops were returning from the border.

"In this suicide attack a car filled with explosives blew up besides a bus carrying a unit of the Guards ground forces causing the martyrdom and wounding of a number of the protectors of our Islamic homeland's border."



The attack took place in the volatile southeastern province of which has a large, mainly Sunni Muslim ethnic Baluchi community straddling the border with

said the attack was claimed by Jaish al-Adl, a group formed in 2012 as a successor to the Sunni group (Soldiers of God), which waged a deadly insurgency against Iranian targets over the past decade.

The "has issued a statement officially taking responsibility for the terrorist attack," reported. The group is blacklisted as a "terrorist group" in

The attack came on the same day as the gathered some 60 countries in for a conference on the and which they hoped would increase pressure on

Dubbing the meeting in the "WarsawCircus", Iranian said it was "no coincidence that Iran is hit by terror on the very day" that the talks began in the Polish capital.

"Especially when cohorts of same terrorists cheer it from streets & support it with bots? US seems to always make the same wrong choices, but expect different results," Zarif wrote on

He earlier blasted the two-day conference being co-hosted by in as "dead on arrival".

"It is another attempt by the to pursue an obsession with Iran that is not well-founded," Zarif told a conference. has been the scene of other attacks.

On January 29 three members of an Iranian bomb squad sent to the scene of an explosion in its capital were wounded when a second device blew up as they were trying to defuse it, police said at the time.

And in early December last year two people were killed and around 40 others wounded in the port city of Chabahar, also in Sistan-Baluchistan, in an attack which Zarif at the time blamed on "foreign-backed terrorists" -- a reference to Sunni Muslim extremists.

