Surface links between Kashmir and rest of the country remains cut off due to snowfall

Surface links between and the rest of the country remained cut off for the second day Sunday due to heavy snowfall in the Valley which has caused massive power outage, officials said.

The is closed for vehicular traffic due to heavy snowfall Saturday which has rendered the road unsafe, an of the Traffic Control department told PTI.

A said more than 300 passengers, including tourists, who were stranded on the 294-km road due to snowfall, were evacuated to safety in a night-long operation.

The heavy snowfall has caused massive damage to the in the alley, leading to since Saturday.

"We are facing near full but efforts are on to restore the supply at the earliest. Against a normal transmission of nearly 1,200 MW, the system is able to transmit only 80 MW due to the damage to transmission lines caused by the snowfall," an of the divisional administration said here.

He said breaking of trees have resulted in supply wires getting snapped at dozens of places while massive foliage hanging over the transmission lines had made it unsafe for restoration of

"More than 7,000 employees of are being assisted by other departments to clear the obstructions and repair the lines so that is restored on war footing," the said.

said electricity has been restored in several parts of the city while the work was in progress to restore normal supply in the remaining parts.

"Electricity in parts of downtown has been restored. We have restored electricity in some parts of the civil lines areas as well," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)