Kashmir IG meets J&K guv

Kashmir Inspector General of Police S P Pani called on Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Tuesday and briefed him about the internal security situation in the Valley, an official said.
Malik advised Pani to have close surveillance on all fronts and ensure that his force plays a prompt and pro-active role in solving the problems faced by the people, the Raj Bhavan spokesperson added.
