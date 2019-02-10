Suryoday Small Finance Bank to raise Rs 200 cr by March-end

Suryoday (SSFB) aims to raise Rs 200 crore by the end of the next month from the existing and new investors.

SSFB, which started its operations in 2017, has large presence in three states including

"In order to give push to expansion plan, the is looking to raise capital between Rs 175 crore and Rs 200 crore in the next few weeks," SSFB R told

The fund would be raised through share sale on a private placement basis to the existing and new investors, he said, adding that the promoters' stake in the will come down to about 27 per cent from the current 29.5 per cent with this round of capital raising.

The process is at advance stage and the money should flow in before the end of the current fiscal, he added.

The existing investors include the likes of HDFC Ltd, International Finance Corporation, and

The bank with a customer base of 10 lakh plans to enter and will soon open a branch in Besides, it also plans to expand its branch network in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and

The bank entered by opening two branches in the city a few days ago.

With an asset base of Rs 2,500 crore and deposits over Rs 1,250 crore, the bank expects to close the year with the profit of Rs 90 crore.

